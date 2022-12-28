Diplomat Syromolotov said that NATO is uncontrollably distributing digital weapons through Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov accused NATO of uncontrolled distribution of digital weapons through Ukraine. He stated this in an interview RIA News.

“The threats posed by Ukraine in the information space are of a universal nature,” the diplomat said.

He warned that such actions by NATO are fraught with unpredictable consequences for the whole world. “Today, Russia is in sight, and tomorrow any other state that Washington dislikes may be in our place,” Syromolotov explained.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Kyiv is trying to drag the US and other NATO members even deeper into the conflict in Ukraine. As an example, he cited the incident with the fall of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile in Poland, after which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Moscow for the incident.