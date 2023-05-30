Russia directly accused Ukraine of the “terrorist attack” with drones on May 30 on Moscow and assured that the eight unmanned aircraft launched against the Russian capital were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses.

Eight fixed-wing drones were used in the attack on Moscow, all of which were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its channel. Telegram.

According to the Russian military, three of those unmanned devices were disabled with means of radio electronic fighting.

The other five drones, the report added, were shot down with Pantsir-C missile systems and anti-aircraft artillery in Moscow province.

According to the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, the attack caused “minor damage” to several buildings, without serious injuries.

Two people received medical care on an outpatient basis.

According to Sobyanin, for security reasons, the emergency services evacuated the residents of several entrances of two buildings that were hit by one of the drones.

“Immediately after the work of the special services is finished, the residents will be able to return to their apartments,” he said.

Several drones were shot down as they approached Moscow

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobiov, for his part, pointed out that this morning the residents of the province could hear the sounds of the explosions due to the operation of the air defense system.

“Several drones were shot down as they approached Moscow,” he said.

The attack on May 30 is the most serious against Moscow since the attack on the Kremlin on the night of May 2, also with drones, and which Russia also directly attributed to Ukraine.

EFE

