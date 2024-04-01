The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine on Sunday (31) of being behind the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall and other attacks, and demanded the arrest and handover of the head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) , Vasili Maliuk, and others allegedly involved in these actions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry “delivered to the Ukrainian authorities the demand, within the framework of the convention on terrorist bomb attacks and the convention on the financing of terrorism, for the arrest and immediate surrender of all people involved in the attacks”, the diplomacy said. Russian in a statement.

“The list of demands includes the arrest of the head of the SBU, Vasili Maliuk, who cynically acknowledged on March 25 Ukraine's involvement in the Crimean bridge explosion in October 2022 and revealed details of preparations for other terrorist attacks in Russia”, added Russian diplomacy.

Moscow stated that the serious attack on the concert hall on March 22, which left 144 people dead, “is not the first terrorist attack against the country in recent times”, highlighting that investigations point to Ukrainian involvement.

“The fight against international terrorism is the responsibility of all States. Russia demands that Kiev immediately cease any support for terrorist actions, hand over those responsible and repair the damage to the victims,” ​​the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that “non-compliance of commitments relating to anti-terrorism conventions will imply international criminal liability”.

According to the latest official data, the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, 20 kilometers from the center of Moscow, left at least 144 dead and more than 150 hospitalized. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) previously reported the arrest of 11 people in connection with the bombing. Among those detained are four terrorists who directly participated in the attack.

Russia admitted that the attack on the outskirts of Moscow was committed by terrorists from the Islamic State, who claim the attack, however, it insists on linking the episode to Kiev, since the date of the incident, claiming to have proof of the financing of terrorists by the Ukrainian government. (With EFE Agency)