(Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday Ukraine was planning to stage a nuclear incident on its territory to place blame on Moscow ahead of a United Nations meeting, without providing evidence for the prosecution.

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago, Russia has repeatedly accused Kiev of planning “false flag” operations with unconventional weapons, using biological or radioactive materials. No such attack materialized.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that radioactive substances had been transported to Ukraine from a European country and Kiev was preparing a large-scale “provocation”.

“The purpose of the provocation is to accuse the Russian army of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate attacks on dangerous radioactive facilities in Ukraine, leading to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area,” he said.

Ukraine and its allies dismissed such accusations as cynical attempts to spread disinformation and accused Moscow of masterminding incidents in an attempt to blame Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters)