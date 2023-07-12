Russia on Tuesday accused Germany, Denmark and Sweden of deliberately delaying investigations into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and of seeking to protect those responsible for the attacks.

“The inaction of the European authorities can only be explained in one way: attempts to delay (the investigation) in order to cover up the real perpetrators of the crime,” Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in a Security Council debate.

The debate was held at the behest of Moscow, which has repeatedly taken the issue to the highest UN decision-making body, amid criticism from Western countries who accuse the Russian government of trying to cast doubt on the seriousness of ongoing internal investigations.

In his speech, Nebenzya referred to the investigation of American journalist Seymour Hersh, who months ago pointed to the alleged “responsibility of the US secret services, with the collaboration of Norway and other western countries”.

However, he stated that the reports published later in American and German newspapers, pointing to a pro-Ukrainian group as the author of the sabotage, were the result of an “attempt by Washington and Berlin to offer an ‘alternative version'” of this theory.

“Russia will continue to defend the Nord Stream sabotage issue in the Council until those responsible are identified and held accountable”, insisted the ambassador.

In March, the Security Council had already rejected a Russian proposal to launch an international investigation, with the vast majority of members abstaining to allow time for national investigations by Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Kiev, for its part, has always denied any responsibility for the attacks on the pipelines, which were not in service but caused several leaks.

At the time of the sabotage, Moscow was already accusing the “Anglo-Saxon” countries of being behind it, alluding to Washington’s longtime opposition to the project – for supposedly generating European dependence on Russian gas -, while some Western countries pointed in the direction opposite.