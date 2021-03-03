Ukraine provokes an escalation of the conflict in the Donbass. This accusation was made by the plenipotentiary of Russia in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Boris Gryzlov, reports RIA News…

According to Gryzlov, the group members discussed a new wave of violations by Kiev on the line of contact. He noted that this is not about provoked and accidental violations, but about purposeful actions.

Gryzlov clarified that the observers confirm the pulling up of additional forces and means of the armed forces, as well as the deployment of military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in residential areas.

He added that the settlement of the conflict will be sustainable only if the political part of the Minsk agreements is implemented. According to him, humanitarian and economic issues are still not being resolved.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Renat Kuzmin on the air of the TV channel “112 Ukraine” accused the Ukrainian authorities of preparing for an armed conflict and forcing militaristic rhetoric. He explained that more and more often on the air of the country’s main TV channels from the lips of its leadership there are calls “to kill, to blow up something, to bring up troops, to take something away.” According to him, Kiev has been preparing for a real war for a long time.