Nebenzya stated the West’s reluctance to punish those responsible for undermining the Nord Stream

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya accused the Western members of the organization’s Security Council of unwillingness to punish those responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline. His words lead RIA News.

The UN Security Council did not accept the draft statement on this issue presented by Moscow. As the diplomat noted, the document would send a powerful signal about the inadmissibility of attacks against large underwater gas pipeline infrastructure. However, not all participants shared this position; the text of the statement did not receive consensus support.

Nebenzya noted that the draft emphasized the importance of quickly completing the investigations of Denmark, Sweden and Germany, but members of the Security Council saw this as pressure on the authorities of the three states and wanted to remove the call for cooperation with Russia.

“We were puzzled by the arguments of our Western colleagues. And, what’s even more striking, some of our Western colleagues proposed removing the wording about the need to hold accountable for the terrorist attack on Nord Stream and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the diplomat said.

Nebenzya also said that Moscow is deeply concerned that, a year after the bombing of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, those responsible have not been identified. He pointed out that the data disseminated in the Western media “deliberately only distracts the attention of the international community from establishing the facts around this issue.”