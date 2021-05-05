The West does not want to listen to “inconvenient information” about the events in the east of Ukraine. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, reports RIA News…

Speaking at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council “Odessa seven years later: neo-Nazism and violent nationalism as engines of the conflict in Ukraine”, he pointed out that diplomats at the UN “actively defend every action of the Ukrainian authorities. In fact, you call Russian propaganda the very inconvenient information that you have to listen to and the people who can provide such information, ”he accused.

Eyewitnesses of the events of 2014 in Odessa, as well as residents of Donbass, spoke at the meeting via video link. Western states decided not to send their permanent representatives to the event. Later, Estonia, Ireland, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium and Germany accused Russia of “holding today’s event to once again promote a false story about Ukraine.” Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy ambassador of Russia to the UN, called such statements “sickening”.

On May 2, 2014, there was a massacre of local residents in Odessa. In the center of the city, riots and clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of Euromaidan. Part of the anti-Maidan supporters fled from opponents in the House of Trade Unions, which was fired upon and set on fire. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, about 50 people died, most of them in the fire. More than 240 people were injured.