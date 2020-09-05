The Russian Overseas Ministry accused Western international locations and specialised NATO constructions of involvement within the creation of chemical substances from the Novichok group. About it it says within the official commentary of the division on the state of affairs across the state of well being of Alexei Navalny.

The ministry famous that plenty of hostile statements in direction of Russia have been recorded not too long ago towards the background of what occurred to Navalny. Amongst different issues, the division talked about a joint assertion by the heads of the German and French international ministries, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“For a variety of years, specialists from many Western international locations and specialised NATO constructions have labored on the compounds included on this in depth group of chemical compounds. And within the USA, for instance, builders of applied sciences for his or her fight use have been formally issued multiple and a half hundred patents, ”the assertion says.

Earlier on September 5, the top of the worldwide committee of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, responded to the phrases of NATO Secretary Basic Jens Stoltenberg concerning the state of affairs with Alexei Navalny. He pressured that Stoltenberg’s statements concerning the potential penalties of Navalny’s poisoning for Russia, in addition to NATO’s calls to reveal the Novichok program to the OPCW transcend the powers of the organizations. He famous that the actions of the alliance pose a risk to worldwide legislation and the safety of the world group.

Earlier, British diplomats mentioned that the authorities of Germany and Nice Britain had agreed to work collectively on the case of Alexei Navalny to convey Russia to account for what occurred. The British facet mentioned in a press release that British Overseas Minister Dominic Raab got here to an settlement together with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. They agreed that any use of a Novichok group’s toxic substance is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Conference and due to this fact is a world concern.

Alexei Navalny grew to become sick on August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was hospitalized in a hospital in Omsk, on August 22, the politician was transported to Germany. On September 2, German Chancellor Angela Merkel mentioned that the info from army toxicologists’ research didn’t increase doubts that the oppositionist had been poisoned with the poison of the Novichok group.