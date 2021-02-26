Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, accused the United States of forcibly keeping refugees in the Rukban camp. Reported by RIA News…

According to Sytnik, the humanitarian situation in the camp continues to deteriorate, and the American command is hindering the resolution of this problem, “taking additional measures to forcibly keep refugees in it.” He noted that the reluctance of the United States to ensure the withdrawal of illegal armed groups from the Al-Tanf zone indicates Washington’s interest in maintaining the “conveyor belt” for training extremists in order to maintain hotbeds of tension in Syria.

Vyacheslav Sytnik added that the Syrian authorities are ready to accept all refugees detained in the Er-Rukban camp, to provide them with safety and decent living conditions.

Earlier, refugees from temporary detention camps in Syria, controlled by terrorists, spoke about the conditions of detention in them. According to them, people were kept in the position of powerless slaves, and they were not given adequate nutrition. “We even forgot what fresh vegetables are, we lived on bread and water. We did not have the opportunity to wash the children, ”Herat Nassr Hamrush revealed the details.