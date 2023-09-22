Russian Embassy: The United States is ready to transfer the most dangerous weapons to Kyiv for the sake of an offensive

Russian Embassy in Washington Telegram-the channel accused the United States of being ready to transfer the most dangerous weapons to Kyiv in order to “keep the failed counteroffensive afloat.”

Thus, the diplomatic mission commented on the next package of American assistance to Ukraine. They noted that the decision of the United States administration is no longer surprising and called the new military supplies a “consoling gift.”

“Here we are ready to supply the Ukrainians with anything, any, the most dangerous military products. Just to provide an opportunity to somehow keep the failed counteroffensive afloat,” the embassy said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that he had approved a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes even more artillery, shells and anti-tank weapons. Kyiv will also receive a second Hawk anti-aircraft missile system (SAM).