Russia accused the OSCE of refusing to condemn Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

The leadership of the OSCE, represented by Secretary General Helga Schmid and its chairmanship Malta, fully supported Kyiv, refusing to condemn Ukraine’s shelling of Belgorod. This accusation was made in his Telegram-channel permanent representation of Russia at the organization.

“Thus, Malta and the OSCE secretariat continue their course towards the forced collapse of the organization, trampling on their mandates,” the Russian mission stated.

On December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) launched a missile strike using cluster munitions in the central districts of Belgorod. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with military personnel on January 1, called the incident a planned terrorist attack.