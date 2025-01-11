The intervention of North Korean soldiers in the Ukrainian war continues to make headlines and now, the invaded country reveals that Russia is using the Asian military as human anti-personnel mine detectors.

“The North Koreans have a strategy of ‘meat mincer’. Where the Ukrainians use a mine clearance vehicle, they only use people,” he tells Times Lieutenant Colonel ‘Leopard’ of the 33rd Battalion ‘Big Cats’ of Ukraine.

“They walk in single file, three or four meters away from each other. If one explodes, the doctors go behind to collect the dead. The crowd continues to advance, one after another. This is how they cross minefields“, says ‘Leopard’ to the London newspaper.

‘Leopard’ says soldiers sent by Kim Jong-un often refuse to be captured alive, preferring to die in battle or simply run while their commanders remain unfazed.

The United States estimates that 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to fight for Russia, some of whom 4,000 have already died on the battlefield, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Drone footage taken last month shows the Russian ‘meat grinder’ tactic in action, with two dozen North Korean soldiers seen slowly jogging towards the Ukrainian front line in groups across an open, snow-covered battlefield as part of “suicidal charges.”

They did not try to find shelter, which was “like a dream for our mortars and machine guns”he said to Times a Ukrainian veteran soldier named Vitaliy, 35 years old.

Vitaliy fought in the Battle of Bakhmut. “Wagner’s group had a simple order: advance or die. “It seemed exactly the same to the Koreans.”he stated.