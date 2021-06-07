Russia was suspected of trying to discredit NATO’s actions after six British soldiers were removed from a train 30 kilometers from the Estonian-Russian border. The incident is reported by the Daily Mirror.

It is clarified that the servicemen were dropped off in connection with complaints from passengers who said that the soldiers were drunk and shouted, frightening fellow travelers. Local law enforcement officials detained the British and handed them over to NATO military police. According to available data, the rowdy will face disciplinary action.

Malicious intent was discerned in what happened near the Russian border: there were those who decided that the scandal was provoked by “agents of Russian intelligence” who took advantage of the condition of the soldiers. “This serious incident could have been deliberately set up by agents [президента России Владимира] Putin, ”said Bruce Jones, an expert on Russia at the military-analytical agency Jane’s, in an interview with reporters. The Ministry of Defense assured that they are clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

The publication notes that a lot of military personnel from Great Britain are concentrated in Estonia. Most of them belong to the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment.

In May, it was reported that British NATO soldiers had fought with residents of an Estonian town. The head of the patrol service, Tauno Lempu, said that alliance soldiers came to a fast food restaurant and began to show attention to a local resident. The woman’s compatriots found the soldiers’ behavior unacceptable, and a scuffle ensued.