Ukrainian Army sources acknowledge that Moscow forces have already occupied more than a third of the city of Bakhmut
Amid recurring information from various sources about the alleged inability of Russian troops to advance in Donbas and to break the Ukrainian lines in Bakhmut, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held this Tuesday during a meeting with the country’s military leadership that his troops successfully advance in the east of Ukraine
#Russia #accumulates #troops #complete #successful #advance #Donbas
Leave a Reply