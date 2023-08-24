Thursday, August 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | According to the researcher, the biggest question now is what brought down Prigozhin’s plane

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | According to the researcher, the biggest question now is what brought down Prigozhin’s plane

A researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute assesses the possible effects of Wednesday’s events on Russia and the war.

of the Wagner mercenary group of the founder Yevgeny Prigozhin frequently used aircraft fell to the ground on Wednesday. All ten people on board died.

Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the flight.

Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Kristiina Silvani according to the biggest question is under what conditions the plane fell. Silva was interviewed before Russian officials confirmed that Prigozhin was on the crashed plane.

“According to some claims the plane was shot down, some say not. Now big speculations are starting about who is behind this accident,” says Silvan.

With the Gray Zone associated with Wagner On the Telegram channel it was claimed on Wednesday evening that based on the information it had received it appeared that the plane had been shot down.

Russian Telegram channel Bazan on the other hand, the sources say that the crew of the crashed plane did not report any emergency before it crashed. According to the channel, this would indicate a critical situation that happened very suddenly.

See also  Why the McMurtry Spéirling's Goodwood Climb is our 2022 Moment of the Year

Silvan estimates that even if the authorities say that the accident was caused by a technical fault, hardly anyone believes it. At the same time, Silvan reminds us that accidents can always happen.

Essential there is also how Russia will react if Prigozh is found dead. Silvan compares the situation to the Wagner uprising at the end of June.

“In the end, there were no major consequences from the Moscow march, at least not yet. When it didn’t result in a big movement, it’s unlikely that this will either,” Silvan assesses.

Silvan points out that Prigozhin seemed to have escaped the rebellion and its aftermath with very little.

If the most likely option is starting to look like it was the president of Russia who crashed the plane Vladimir Putin plot, according to Silvan, it would be more in line with people’s expectations.

“We know that Putin takes things like this seriously [kapinat], and he called Prigožin a traitor. The fact that the betrayal would have gone without consequences would have been more surprising”.

See also  Column | Digital companies want our whole lives

According to Silvan, it is possible that this is Putin’s demonstration of his own power. Silvan also reminds that Putin could not legally order the shooting down of the plane.

“This goes to the side of speculation, but it would be a rather spectacular way to get rid of someone instead of him disappearing into the sky. If Prigozhin has been on board”.

Silvan also points out that Prigozhin has a lot of enemies.

“If it is not an accident, Putin is not the only one who can be behind the act. Many may believe that they will benefit from the murder of Prigozhin”.

For example, the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu is titled Prigožin arch enemy.

Silvan does not think that the plane crash will affect Ukraine or the course of the war of aggression started by Russia very much.

“At this point, it’s really early to say how this will be reacted to and whether there will be any next turn at all,” Silvan assesses.

See also  Curry says goodbye to his losing streak

#Russia #researcher #biggest #question #brought #Prigozhins #plane

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Athletics World Championships | Wilma Murro’s spouse talks about the family meeting after the bronze jump

Athletics World Championships | Wilma Murro's spouse talks about the family meeting after the bronze jump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result