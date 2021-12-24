Russia According to Russia, a hot bottle was thrown at its consulate in Ukraine

According to Russia, the case is based on Ukraine’s incitement to Russia. The ministry says it expects an apology from Ukraine.

Russian According to the country’s consulate building in Lviv, Ukraine, a hot bottle was thrown on Friday. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the matter in its bulletin and their Twitter account. The ministry calls what happened a terrorist act.

According to the ministry, an unknown person threw a bottle of fuel on Friday morning towards the consulate entrance. Consulate staff were not injured in the case.

Ukrainian police have launched an investigation into the alleged criminal offense of hooliganism, according to Reuters.

The Russian embassy in Kiev has sent a letter of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

