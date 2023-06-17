President Vladimir Putin tried to show in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia is doing well despite everything. In a panel discussion after the speech, he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a shame for the Jewish people.”

16.6. 18:44 | Updated 8:28 am

Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin praised the state of the Russian economy in many words and asserted the necessity of inflated defense spending at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Putin gave an hour and 20-minute speech at the plenary session of the Economic Forum on Friday afternoon. The speech started one hour behind schedule.

According to Putin, among other things, inflation in Russia is lower than in many western countries and the euro area, and unemployment is historically low. The audience applauded the 3.3 percent unemployment rate mentioned by Putin.

Part of the reasons for low unemployment are, among other things, accelerated emigration from Russia, especially after the start of business promotion, and the employment of men in the army.

In his speech, the president cultivated figures to support his words. He predicted that the gross domestic product will grow by up to two percent this year, even though a year ago, according to him, the mood in companies was cautious. Since then, the trust of companies in the country’s politics has strengthened, according to Putin.

Putin said the public finances are balanced, although the federal budget is slightly in deficit. The additional expenses are due to the war.

“We were forced to buy weapons to protect our country’s sovereignty.”

Putin’s based on the speech, the war of aggression against Ukraine has not exactly shaken the Russian economy, on the contrary. The president praised that poverty has decreased, construction has sped up, investments in the home country have increased and telecommunication connections are also improving in the provinces.

When talking about the need to develop tourism and infrastructure, the president mentioned, among other things, “glamping”, i.e. luxury camping.

“The demand for glamping holidays is increasing. It is necessary to develop high-quality infrastructure for tourists. This way, more people will get to know the wonderful nature of their country.”

According to Putin, Russia has coped well with the departure of Western companies after the initial panic of Russian entrepreneurs. Russians are now working in the production facilities and trading places left over from Western companies. However, Putin welcomed those willing to return to Russia – according to him, there are some.

“We don’t close the doors to anyone.”

In his speech, the president wanted to show both domestic and foreign audiences that Russia is doing well despite everything, and things are quite normal, even though the war of aggression in Ukraine has lasted almost a year and a half.

The speech began with an insert illustrated with a game of chess, in which the United States and EU countries were accused of taking advantage of other countries. Russia, on the other hand, was said to be fighting for a new, more multipolar and fairer world.

“The game on Western terms is over. Game over!” finished video initialization.

NO talking a discussion followed, in which, in addition to Putin, the economic forum’s most high-ranking foreign guest, the president of Algeria, participated Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The conversation started from Ukraine. To begin with, Putin invited the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “a shame to the Jewish people”.

Host of the discussion Dmitri Simes stated to Putin that accusations of Ukraine’s “Nazism” are not understood in the West because Zelenskyi is Jewish.

“I have many Jewish friends who say that Zelenskyi is not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people,” Putin replied.

The Russian elite who watched the discussion on the spot applauded.

St. Petersburg the international economic forum lasts four days until Saturday. The main theme of the forum this year is “Sovereign development is the foundation of a just world. Let’s join forces for the benefit of future generations.”

The annual forum is organized for the 26th time. The main international guest is the United Arab Emirates. Other foreign participants come from China, South America, India, Southeast Asia and Arab countries, among others.

Before the war of aggression, the forum was also attended by numerous Finnish politicians and business representatives, presidents Sauli Niinistö and Tarja from Halo up to, but during the war representatives of the Western countries have hardly been seen in the forum.

This year, the media of so-called “unfriendly” countries, i.e. countries that have imposed military sanctions against Russia, have not been granted accreditation to the forum either.

Correction 6/17/2023 at 8:28 a.m.: Contrary to what was claimed earlier in the article, Putin did not say that Russia’s gross domestic product would grow to two percent, but by two percent.