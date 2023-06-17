Home page politics

Russia proudly reports destroying and capturing western tanks. However, some recordings are fake – or even show their own war vehicles.

Moscow – Ukraine’s counter-offensive has been underway for more than a week. For Russia, this means heavy losses, especially on the front lines in the east. But the Ukrainian armed forces are also suffering from the bitter fighting in the Ukraine war, and the arsenal made available by the West is being put to the test. While Ukraine has to economize on its equipment, Russian soldiers proudly pose on captured Leopard tanks from Germany. However, military experts now have doubts about Russia’s successes and claim the Kremlin caught them for falsifying the photos of the destroyed war vehicles.

Ukraine War: Putin’s Propaganda Flop – Military Experts Debunk Russian War Propaganda

On June 13, the Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing the capture of several German Leopard 2 tanks by Russian soldiers during the Ukraine war. On Telegram the ministry celebrated its triumph and referred to the vehicles as “trophies”. Since then, Russia has been reporting steadily on its successes and the destruction of western war vehicles. Several military experts are now accusing the Kremlin of the fact that at least some of this could only be propaganda Twitter before.

Numerous posts are circulating on the platform, in which several recordings and videos from the Telegramchannel of the Russian Ministry of Defense analyzed and questioned. The scrambled black-and-white videos show how supposed Leopard 2 tanks are shot down by Russian missiles in the Ukraine war. According to some users, however, these are not high-tech war machines, but harmless agricultural vehicles.

“The vehicles targeted by the Ka-52’s ATGM not only don’t look like tanks, but are actually innocent agricultural implements – a sprayer and combine harvesters,” the account posted Ukraine Weapon Tracker along with a comparison of the Russian footage and a photo of the two farm machines. Ukraine Weapon Tracker is a collaborative project of weapons experts specializing in the analysis of wartime photographs. “Even a layman can clearly see that these are agricultural harvesters and sprayers,” wrote a member of the group in another post. The analysis of Ukraine Weapon Tracker coincides with dozens of other contributions in the social networks.

Propaganda in the Ukraine war: Russia accidentally presents its own destroyed tank

In addition to the Leopard 2 photos in question, the Russian leadership is said to have made another faux pas in their reporting on their own successes in the Ukraine war. A report by the Russian Defense Ministry published on Tuesday (June 13) is said to show a “destroyed column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Vremevsky Rock area”. In addition, the ministry shared the video of a burned-out tank that was allegedly destroyed “with bazookas and anti-tank guided missiles”.

Disinformation as a weapon in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine Disinformation like the supposedly staged footage of the Russian army is part of modern warfare. False information serves to undermine government trust and divide society, writes the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Homeland. The publication of images of destroyed tanks and military successes is intended to weaken Ukraine’s will to defend itself. This is also why we speak of a digital information war. See also South of Turkey hit by strong earthquake

However, the vehicle shown in the video is not said to be a Ukrainian war machine, but the Russian tank model T-80BV. According to that news portal Newsweek, the information was confirmed by the Ukrainian spokesman of the military administration in Odessa Serhiy Bratchuk. “On the official channel […] The Russian Federation released footage of the ‘destruction of a column of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’, which illuminated the destroyed T-80BV tank. However, there is a small nuance – the tank turned out to be Russian,” Bratchuk wrote aloud Newsweek on his telegram-Channel. (aa)