“Alexeï Navalny returns to Russia because he decides to continue political life while abroad he would have been a mere spectator”, analysis Sunday January 17 on franceinfo Cyrille Bret, professor of geopolitics at Sciences Po Paris, creator (with Florent Parmentier) of the blog on Russia Eurasia Prospective. Alexeï Navalny returns to Russia on Sunday evening. Victim of poisoning last August, according to several European laboratories, and treated in Berlin, the number one opponent to Vladimir Poutine says he does not fear the new charges against him. They could earn him up to ten years in prison.

franceinfo: In view of the practices of the regime of Vladimir Putin, do you expect that Alexeï Navalny will be arrested as soon as he arrives on Russian soil?

Yes. It will likely be an arrest, but I hope not. Power will want to show that it will not compromise or it will want to play victimization. The idea will be to make Alexeï Navalny look like a criminal, someone in violation of Russian law and in violation of the legislation on the suspension and execution of sentences. Another strategy of the regime would be to qualify Alexeï Navalny as a foreign agent.

Why go back to Russia when threats are hanging over him?

It is precisely for this reason that he returns! He knows very well that he is exposed to the risk of the Solzhenitsyn complex [dissident soviétique qui a révélé l’existence des Goulags en URSS, et prix Nobel de littérature, mort en 2008]. Because a Russian opponent who goes abroad loses his political status. He is no more than a moral conscience or a historical witness. He no longer has influence. But today he decides to continue Russian political life while abroad he would have been a spectator. He would have continued the debates on Russia without being an actor.

With a view to the legislative elections of September 2021, Alexeï Navalny, at the cost of a physical courage that commands admiration, has decided to return. He chooses to join the political fight. Civil status is in his favor: Vladimir Poutine was born in 1952, he in 1976. International opinion is won. On the other hand, the big Russian television channels and the press ignore his return.

Alexeï Navalny comes out of this imprisonment strengthened at least from a foreign point of view, is Vladimir Poutin aware of it?

He is aware of it, but it is not his main analysis grid. We have a biased view of Alexei Navalny in the West because we consider him to be an opponent of Vladimir Putin and a defender of human rights. However, in Russia, this is not the general perception. The operations aimed at discrediting him have had an echo in public opinion. While its role in the fight against corruption is widely recognized, it is not yet seen as a credible alternative to seize power.

Is he likely to come to power?

It’s almost impossible at the moment. The weight of Vladimir Putin reduces the chances of a political alternative. For the moment, Alexeï Navalny’s role is to gain support abroad and in the new Russian generations. Vladimir Putin’s popularity rating remains well above. It enjoys great merit with the population. That of having reestablished respect for the state inside, and the prestige of Russia outside.