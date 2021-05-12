A source familiar with the Russian military industry said that Russia decided to get rid of the heavy missile cruiser “Admiral Lazarev”.

According to the source, “the aforementioned missile cruiser was sent at the end of last April to a marine dock in the Russian territory of Primorye to be dismantled after it was decided to terminate its service and not subject it to repair and modernization processes.”

The data published by the press service of the Russian State Procurement Authority indicate that the “Rosatom” company signed a contract worth 5 billion rubles with the Russian Shipbuilding and Maintenance Factory No. 30, with the aim of dismantling “Admiral Lazarev”. The work on the complete dismantling of the ship is supposed to be completed in 2025.

The “Admiral Lazarev” is the second heavy nuclear missile cruiser to be developed in Russia within the framework of the government project No. 1144, where work began on its construction in 1978 and entered service for the Russian military fleet in 1984, according to the site “rt”.

The length of this ship is 250 meters, its width is 25 meters, and its displacement of water is equivalent to 25,860 tons, and it can transport a crew of 744 people, sail at a speed of 18 knots, and work on missions that last for two months without the need for supplies and fuel.