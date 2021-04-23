Russia refuses to use mediators for negotiations with Ukraine. About it RIA News told a source in Moscow.

So he commented on the proposal of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk to involve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the negotiations. “We do not believe that mediators are needed in the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine … We are sure that without them we understand each other much better,” the source said.

On April 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Russian addressed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a proposal to meet anywhere in Donbass where the war is going on. He added that despite the common past, Russia and Ukraine see the future in different ways.

In response, Putin said that Kiev should negotiate to resolve the conflict with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), but agreed to host Zelensky in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations at any convenient time.