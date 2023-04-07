Saturday, April 8, 2023
Russia | A WSJ reporter has been charged with espionage

April 7, 2023
in World Europe
Russia | A WSJ reporter has been charged with espionage

Espionage charges can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

American supplier Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia, says the Russian Interfax-media based on its sources.

According to information from Interfax, Gershkovich is suspected of spying in Russia for the United States, gathering information on, among other things, the Russian arms industry.

Gershkovich works as a correspondent for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). He was arrested last week in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage. Gershkovich has denied the charges.

Espionage charges can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years. It is known to be the first foreign journalist imprisoned on suspicion of espionage in Russia since the Soviet Union.

