Journalist Evan Gershkovich arrested for “espionage” in Russia

The correspondent of the American newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) risks up to 20 years in prison, Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia on charges of “spying for the US”. Against the journalist, who is a US citizen, the investigative department of the Russian secret services (fsb) opened a criminal case under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (espionage).

According to this article, the reporter faces up to 20 years in prison. Born in 1991, Gershkovich covers Russia, Ukraine and the countries of the former Soviet Union for the Wsj. Previously, she worked for the AFP agency and the Moscow Times and was a contributor to the New York Times.

Father of no-war Russian teenager arrested

Arrested in Minsk, Belarus, Alexei Moskalyo, the Russian man who fled after a two-year sentence on charges of discrediting Russia on social media following a drawing by his daughter on peace, would have been arrested. The Guardian reports it. Moskalyo has been separated from his 13-year-old daughter since he was placed under house arrest; the teenager was transferred to a state reception center. Moskalyo was condemned for his criticism of Kremlin policies in social media posts. Police investigated him after his daughter Maria drew rockets fired at a Ukrainian family.

