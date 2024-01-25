Russia | A woman was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of a famous war blogger in St. Petersburg

Vladlen Tatarski was one of Russia's most popular war bloggers with hundreds of thousands of followers on the Telegram service.

in St. Petersburg the court has sentenced Darya Trepova War blogger to 27 years in prison Vladlen Tatarskyproperly named Maxim Fominin, of murder. More than 30 people were injured in the attack.

The court found Trepova guilty of, among other things, terrorist crimes when she took the bomb hidden inside the statue to the cafe where Tatarski was giving a speech.

Trepova says she was staged and that she thought the statue contained a listening device and not a bomb. He said he got the statue from his Ukrainian contacts.

“I still do not admit my guilt, but I take moral responsibility,” Trepova said at the court hearing.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.

Tatarsky was one of Russia's most popular war bloggers with hundreds of thousands of followers on the Telegram service. Born in eastern Ukraine, Tatarski was a convicted bank robber, but escaped from prison to fight for Russian-backed separatists in 2014.