Russia | A water pipe exploded in a shopping center in Moscow, at least four dead

According to the Russian media, the dead were employees of the shopping center’s hypermarket.

At least four people were killed and several injured on Saturday after a water pipe exploded in a shopping center in western Moscow, the city’s mayor said, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to the Russian state-owned news agency Tassi, there are ten injured. Tass says that the dead were women who worked in the shopping center’s hypermarket.

Mayor By Sergei Sobyan said some of the injured suffered burns.

“All city rescue workers are working at the scene,” Sobjanin said, according to Tassi.

Video footage shot after the incident shows masses of water flowing through the building and steam flowing out of the doorway, Reuters describes.

“We offer medical assistance to all victims,” ​​Sobjanin stated.

The cause of the pipe breakage has not been made public.

The shopping center called Vremena Goda, where the accident happened, was opened in 2007. It has more than 150 stores.