Russia | A US journalist convicted of espionage is transferred to a penal colony – What kind of conditions await him?

Russia|US journalist Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage, will be transferred from Moscow’s Lefortovo to a penal colony under strict supervision.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. American journalist Evan Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia on Friday, which must be served under strict supervision in a penal colony. It is not yet known which prison Gershkovich will be transferred to. Until now, he has been held captive in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison. Among the other gang members under strict supervision, Aleksei Navalnyi, who died in unclear circumstances in February, is remembered. However, Russia has already announced that it is open to a prisoner exchange that would include Evan Gershkovich.

US reporter Evan Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia on Friday for espionage. Gershkovich himself has denied his guilt.

The trials that started a month ago have taken place in the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in Yekaterinburg. However, since March 2023, Gershkovich, who has been held prisoner, has been held captive in the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow. It is known for keeping prisoners in solitary confinement.

Lefortovo was designed to make prisoners feel abandoned, said Gershkovich’s employer, of The Wall Street Journal in an article published in 2023.

Gershkovich has been able to communicate with his family and friends through handwritten letters, the news agency AFP reports.

Now However, Gershkovich will be transferred from Lefortovo to a penal colony under strict supervision. It is not yet known where. However, a transfer deeper into Russia and increasingly torturous conditions will be ahead, as Gershkovich was sentenced to serve his sentence in a penal colony under strict supervision.

Among other heavily monitored penal transfer gangs, the Russian opposition leader who died in unclear circumstances in February is remembered Alexei Navalny. He was repeatedly held in solitary confinement and his health deteriorated during his imprisonment.

Navalnyi served his sentence in the IK-3 penal colony in the Siberian settlement of Harp. Former inmates of the camp have told about torture and about the harsh conditions in the northern camp. There is no road to the camp.

Is however, there is reason to believe that Russia’s goal is not to keep Gershkovich in the camp for very long. For example, the president of Russia Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to a prisoner exchange that would include Gershkovich.

It has been in the public domain for a long time moved informationaccording to which Russia would like to exchange Gershkovich’s life sentence in Germany for an assassin to Vadim Krasikov.

So does the president of the United States Joe Biden like the country’s former president, the current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trumphave both talked about releasing Gershkovich.

Trump has announced earlier that he would get Gershkovich released immediately if he won the presidential election.

in Russia there are other US citizens currently in custody.

In June, a US soldier Gordon Black was sentenced In Russia, he was imprisoned for almost four years for stealing and threatening.

Last year, Russia arrested a dual citizen of the United States and Russia, a journalist Alsu Kurmashevanbecause he was not registered as a foreign agent.

There is also a former Marine who was arrested in 2018 Paul Whelanwho is accused of espionage.

At the end of 2022, the United States completed with Russia prisoner exchangewhere the basketball star Brittney Griner the arms dealer was changed To Viktor Buti.