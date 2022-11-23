Today the European Parliament is voting on a resolution defining Russia as a “terrorist state”: the outcome is in the balance, what is certain is that the 5 Star Movement will abstain. The party led by Giuseppe Conte communicates this in an official note, explaining that “in Ukraine it is time to raise the tone of peace”. “The resolution that will be put to the vote today in the European Parliament – ​​explain the pentastellati – instead leads to the opposite direction”. The party specified that it has “total solidarity” with the Ukrainian people, and that it considers Russia as “solely responsible for the ongoing war”, but this is not enough to vote in favor of the resolution. “Although we agree with the paragraphs of support for Ukraine – we read – we cannot support it”.

The reason is “the absence of the word ‘peace’ from the text”: “After more than nine months of open hostilities which have not spared the civilian populations, weapons must be silenced and diplomacy prevail. It is no longer the moment of the wall against the wall ”. The note concludes with a condemnation of the actions of the Russian president: “Putin has culpably violated international law, but every effort must be made to reach a negotiation between the parties and put an end to this horrible war. Let’s try it”. The text of the resolution was presented by Conservatives and Reformists, but the two main groups of the European Parliament – EPP and S&D – have expressed doubts about its legal usefulness. In the socialists themselves there may be someone who will vote against.

Sources from the group led by Iratxe Garcia Perez explained: “There are no arguments to justify Russia’s war but the question is what does the fact that it is a terrorist state add, what tools it brings us”. The widespread concern is that the resolution could further isolate Russia, while some advocate greater prudence.