Russia | A synagogue and a church were attacked in Dagestan, several dead

Armed individuals killed at least seven people in Russia on Sunday. In the Republic of Dagestan in the Caucasus, shots were fired in a synagogue, an Orthodox church and at a police checkpoint, Russian officials say in the Russian media.

A priest and six policemen or security guards were killed in the attacks. In addition, at least 12 were wounded, and the attacked synagogue was set on fire.

According to some sources, two Orthodox churches were attacked, and one was said to have been set on fire.

Blows took place in Dagestan’s largest city, Makhachkala, and about 125 kilometers away in Derbent, reports news agency Reuters. Both cities are located on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Dagestan shares a border with Georgia and Azerbaijan. The population of the region is of the Muslim majority. The Jewish community has lived in Derbent for centuries. The burnt synagogue is the only one in the city.