Russia | A St. Petersburg businessman who joined Wagner's ranks was arrested on suspicion of ordering the murder

Aleksandr Tjutin was sentenced for previous contract killings. He was released after promising to go to the front in Ukraine.

St. Petersburg former real estate agent and millionaire Alexander Tyutin67, has been arrested on suspicion of ordering the murder, says a website focused on St. Petersburg region news 47news. According to the website, Tjutin was arrested on Thursday evening from his spacious apartment in Kivisaari, St. Petersburg.

Tjutin was known as the owner of the St. Petersburg real estate agency Troitski Dom. At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he was serving a 23-year prison sentence for previous contract killings. Tjutin was released in the summer of last year after promising to go to the Ukrainian front in the ranks of the mercenary company Wagner.

Wagner's owner and manager, the late St. Petersburg businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin praised Tyutin as a “competent soldier” and said he had fought “for many men”. According to the media, Tjutin served at the front for a six-month contract period and then flew to Turkey with his wife as a free man.

According to the 47news website, Tjutin and his wife recently returned from Turkey to his hometown of St. Petersburg. Fontanka news site according to the report, however, the wife was in Turkey during Christmas week, and Tjutin is specifically suspected of ordering his wife's murder.

Real estate agent Tjutin was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of ordering the murder of his female relative. According to the indictment, the businessman paid half a million rubles, or almost five thousand euros at the current exchange rate, to a hitman to get rid of a relative due to an inheritance dispute.

As the investigation progressed, a new charge was brought against Tjutin for four murders that were already committed in 2005. At that time, Tjutin had gotten into disputes with his business partner, a construction entrepreneur Dmitri Zeinalov with.

According to the police investigation, Zeinalov and his wife, a real estate agent Tatyana Zeinalova were in August 2005 at the family's cottage spending the evening of their day off. The family's children were also present Alexandra14, and Alexei11.

St. Petersburg assassin Alexander Zotov came to the scene and killed the children in the sauna with an axe, says a web magazine familiar with the case Bumaga.

Zotov then shot the parents inside the cabin with an assault rifle. Tjutin confessed during interrogations that he had ordered the murder of the family.

Russians director of the Rus Sidjashchaya organization that helps prisoners Olga Romanova suspected on Friday that Tjutin was not actually at the front at all.

According to Romanova, releasing prisoners in exchange for bribes is a common phenomenon in Russia, reports the news website Medusa.