Russia | A Russian journalist was sentenced to six years in prison for spreading “fake news”.

Journalist Maria Ponomarenko shared information about the Russian airstrike on the theater in Mariupol. Russia sentenced Ponomarenko to prison for spreading “fake news” under the new criminal law.

Russian supplier Maria Ponomarenko has been sentenced to six years in prison in a Siberian court for reporting on social media about the Russians’ disastrous airstrike on the theater in Mariupol, Ukraine.

They talk about it, among other things BBC and Politico.

A Siberian court convicted Ponomarenko of spreading “fake news”. The verdict is based on laws that have been drawn up in Russia since the start of the war of aggression.

The court also banned Ponomarenko from working as a journalist for five years.

Last in March, Russia bombed the theater in Mariupol, which had hundreds of civilians inside and nearby at the time of the incident. Signs were placed around the theater that read “children” in large letters.

Information on the number of victims varies. According to the Ukrainian authorities, 300 people were killed in the attack, but the news agency AP’s report The human rights organization Amnesty International has called the bombing an obvious war crime.

Russia denied bombing the theater and claimed the theater was blown up from the inside.

Ponomarenko shared information about the Russian airstrike on the Telegram network. He was arrested in April.

Ponomarenko addressed the court before sentencing.

“If I had committed a genuine crime, I could ask for a reduced sentence, but for moral and ethical reasons, I am not going to do that,” Ponomarenko stated.

He called himself a patriotic opposition pacifist and criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He concluded his speech by saying that all totalitarian systems are at their strongest just before they collapse.

According to Ponomarenko’s lawyer, the journalist has suffered from mental health problems in prison. Ponomarenko has two small children.

Press freedom organization International Press Institute IPI condemns Ponomarenko’s sentence and calls the charges fabricated.

Russia shortly after the start of the war, changed the criminal code so that spreading “false information” about the Russian army can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.

Ponomarenko is not the only one who has been convicted under the new criminal law.

Last summer, a Moscow district councilor Alexei Gorinov was sentenced to seven years in prison for spreading “false information”, because he publicly opposed Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and demanded action from civil society to end the war. The United Nations Human Rights Working Group noted this week that Gorinov’s arrest is arbitrary and demanded his release.

In December, a Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was also sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for the same reasons, when he condemned Russia’s actions in Butša on YouTube.