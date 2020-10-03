Russia A Russian journalist set himself on fire in Nizhny Novgorod

Local authorities have confirmed that the woman set herself on fire near police headquarters.

Russian journalist Irina Slavina has died after apparently setting himself on fire in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia on Friday. Authorities have opened an investigation into the matter, according to Reuters.

Information about the alleged arson is confirmed by the media in which he worked.

According to Reuters, the local media were the first to report the matter, according to which the incident took place in front of local premises of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to media and Slavina himself, left on social media, police had raided the reporter’s home the day before, Reuters says.

Slavina had reported on social media that the raid sought, among other things Mikhail Khodorkovsky funded by the opposition group. Police confiscated a notebook, a computer, and other means of communication belonging to family members.

Authorities have not confirmed Slavina’s death, but it has been reported that an arson attack on a woman near the local police headquarters is under investigation.

According to representatives of the Committee of Inquiry, the search of Slavina’s home and the case of the burnt woman have no connection. Slavina was reported to have only been a witness in a criminal case, which led to his apartment being searched.

Slavina is said to have worked for the local Koza.press news site. Before his death, he sent a message to social media that the responsibility for his death lies with the Russian state.