Russia A Russian chemist who was one of the developers of Novichok apologized to the poisoned Navalny

Vil Mirzajanov participated in a secret Soviet research program he now calls “criminal activity”.

Nervous venom a Russian chemist involved in the development of the novitok Vil Mirzajanov has been asked by an opposition politician Alexei Navalny sorry, says the news agency AFP.

Navalnyi was poisoned in August in Siberia, from where he was transported to Berlin for treatment. In early September, a laboratory of the German Defense Forces confirmed that Navalnyi had been poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group.

Novichok was the result of the Soviet Soviet secret development program.

Mirzajanov said he wanted to apologize because there is “indisputable evidence” specifically about the novice shock. Mirzajanov, 85, currently lives in the United States.

“I offer my deepest apologies to Navalny for the fact that I was involved in this criminal activity and was developing a substance that poisoned him,” Mirzajanov said in an interview with Dozhi on Saturday night.

Dozh is a channel independent of the Russian state with broadcasts on the Internet.

Second the Russian scholar immediately began to mock Mirzayanov’s statements.

“He [Navalnyi] would not have survived if it had been a novice shock, ”he said Leonid Rink, which, according to Russian state media, participated in the novich program.

In an interview with news agency Ria Novost, Rink claimed that Mirzajanov worked at the same research center but was just an “ordinary” chemist who can’t know the effects of novice shock on the body.

“He has nothing to do with the development of the novice shock,” Rink claimed.

44 years old Navalnyi is still recovering from poisoning in Germany. On Saturday, he posted a picture on his Instagram account of him walking up the stairs.

Navalnyi said he did not initially recognize people and could not speak. He said the recovery will take a long time.