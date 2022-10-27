Russia | A Russian anti-war group is striking railroads all over Russia

The Ostanovi vagony group has derailed trains from the northern Vologda region to the Chinese border.

Britain’s military intelligence said Wednesday morning on his Twitter accountthat Monday’s bombing of the Russian railway west of the small town of Novozybkov near the border with Belarus was the handiwork of the Russian sabotage group Ostanovi vagony (Finnish: Stop the wagons).

Governor of the Bryansk Region Aleksandr Bogomaz told about the explosion on his Twitter account and announced that crime investigators were there. News Agency of Ukraine of the Union according to the residents of the border region on the Belarusian side, late on Monday evening, they heard two strong explosions from the Russian side.

Based on the pictures, the railroad tracks are broken.

The railway from Moscow to Homel in southern Belarus passes through Novozybkov. If Russia intends to supply its troops behind the northern border of Ukraine by rail, the trains must go around from the north via Smolensk and Minsk.

British Intelligence pointed out in his tweet that the Russian armed forces are highly dependent on rail transport. According to intelligence, it was already the sixth attack on Russian railways since June, involving the Ostanovi vagony group.

Attacks on Russian railways have been carried out during the ongoing war of aggression significantly more than the mentioned six. Rails have been damaged the most near the Ukrainian border in Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions.

Sometimes the rails have been fired with grenades or missiles from the Ukrainian side, at least if the Russian regional authorities are to be believed. This happened last Friday in Novoi Oskol in the Belgotod region, 45 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov according to the track’s power lines were destroyed in a missile strike.

Sometimes sabotage groups are behind the rail attacks in the border region. Among the most famous is the April, devastating attack on the track near the station village of Šebekino, halfway between Kharkiv, Ukraine, and Belgorod, Russia. In most of the attacks in the border region, the perpetrator has remained unknown.

Ostanovi According to the Russian media, the vagony group has registered itself as the perpetrator in at least seven explosions or other train derailments in different parts of Russia.

The first attack was reportedly carried out on June 29 in the station village of Skiboyevo in the Amur region, 70 kilometers from the Chinese border. The impact interrupted the traffic on the busy Siberian railway.

The Skibojevo attack was the easternmost that the sabotage group has said it would carry out. The southernmost attack took place on the night of July 23-24 in Makhachkala, Dagestan. The northernmost attack was carried out in August in Babajevo, which is located in the Vologda region, more than 300 kilometers east of St. Petersburg as the crow flies.

The attacks have not necessarily targeted the transports of the armed forces, but the purpose has been to cut rail connections that are important for the maintenance and replenishment of the army. For example, on the evening of July 19, in an attack in Lesosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk region, the tracks derailed NGS24 news site including a train loaded with cement.

With a sabotage group has its own website and Telegram channel, to which access from Russia was already blocked by the authorities in the summer. On their website the group aims to mass disrupt rail transport by advising its followers to connect rails on considered important sections of track to each other with a thick cable.

The trick closes level crossings and stops the flow of other trains when the traditional warning system thinks a train is approaching. Any iron pipe basically does the same thing as a cable, but it’s easier to spot.

The size of the group is not known, but observers estimate that it may be quite small.

For secret work has apparently also been taken and not only in Russia. The railway authorities of Belarus reported more than 80 “acts of terror and sabotage” already at the beginning of April, when the war of aggression had been going on for more than a month.

Such a number of bombings has hardly been carried out in Belarus.

Correction 27.10 at 21.14: In the story, it was first wrongly claimed that the Ostanovi vagony group had carried out the first attack in March south of Murmansk. In reality, the Murmansk train accident happened already in the spring of 2018.