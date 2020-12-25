Alexei Navalny’s team announced, Friday, December 25, that an investigation was targeting a close friend of the Russian opponent for “threats” against a suspected FSB agent whom the Kremlin critic accuses of having participated in his poisoning.

The investigation “for trespassing on the home” and “threats” targets Lioubov Sobol, who visited this suspected agent on Monday, whom Alexei Navalny said he had set up on the phone to make him confess to the assassination attempt, announced on Twitter Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Fund, the opponent’s organization. The maximum penalty for this offense is two years in prison.

According to her entourage, the Russian police arrested Lioubov Sobol on Friday morning at her Moscow home and then took her to the Russian Investigative Committee, a powerful body responsible for the main criminal investigations. “It’s the police”, Sobol says, in a video shot in her apartment and filming her door being banged. Surveillance video outside the apartment shows helmeted and hooded men on the landing, who then neutralize the camera with duct tape.

Alexeï Navalny had published Monday a video of a telephone conversation with a suspected member of the FSB, Konstantin Koudriavtsev, in which the latter, thinking of speaking to an intelligence official, explains that the Russian special services have poisoned the opponent. The authorities qualified this conversation as “falsification”, but never denied that the interlocutor of the opponent was indeed an agent nor that this one was a member of the team responsible for tracking the person concerned.