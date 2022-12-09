Russia | “A real New Year’s gift” – Russia rejoiced at the return of arms dealer Viktor Buti

The well-known arms dealer was presented in Russia as a “businessman”. Officials and politicians reminded in the Russian media that Russia does not forget its compatriots.

Russian authorities have widely rejoiced the arms dealer known as the “dealer of death”. Viktor Butin release and return to Russia.

But (also known as Bout) was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison in the United States for arms trafficking, but was released on Thursday in a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. Before his arrest in 2008, he managed to be one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers for almost twenty years.

The release of the man, who was presented as a businessman in the Russian media, was interpreted as a diplomatic victory for Russia, where after years of determined work, Russia managed to release its compatriot on its own terms.

The one-to-one exchange was the model Russia hoped for, Russian newspaper Kommersant tells. The United States, on the other hand, had sought to exchange two of its citizens for a notorious arms dealer – as well as a basketball star convicted of a drug crime in Russia by Brittney Griner that of a US Marine by Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned by Russia on charges of espionage. In the end, only Griner’s replacement was successful.

“Everyone will forget about Griner tomorrow,” the host of Russian state television Yevgeny Popov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday, according to Reuters.

“But’s life is just beginning.”

American basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor But, who were released on December 8 in a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the United States had initially refused the exchange of prisoners for Buti for years. “But the Russian authorities actively continued their work to save their compatriots,” writes Kommersant.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said the news agency A cup including that he considers Buti’s return to Russia “a real New Year’s gift”. According to Moskalkova, “feelings of happiness fill everyone who has followed the fate of this truly wonderful person”.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov welcomed Buti to Russia by sharing an embassy on video. According to Antonov, But has been following the events related to the “special operation” far from his homeland and has been worried about “the fate of our soldiers on the front line”.

The ambassador assured that Russia will continue its efforts to release all Russian prisoners in the United States. Russian authorities and MPs repeated in the media that Russia “does not forget its compatriots”.

Viktor But arrived on Thursday evening by special transport to Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport from Abu Dhabi, where the prisoner exchange took place, the Russian news agency reported Interfax.

At the airport, Butia was met by his spouse Below But and also mother Raisa But. In the arrival video filmed by the Russian media, But hugs women with a bouquet of flowers.

“We were woken up in the middle of the night and told to get ready, there was no advance warning,” Viktor But said.

Alla But said she was grateful for how the Americans had treated her husband during the prisoner exchange, Tass says, according to the Reuters news agency.

“He was treated well, with respect, and he was not shackled or handcuffed,” Alla Butin said, according to Reuters.

Later, Raisa But thanked the President of Russia on the broadcast of the Rossiya-24 channel Vladimir Putin and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tass tells.

Arms dealer Viktor But in 2008. It has been widely suspected that But has very influential friends in Russia and potentially sensitive information about his country’s international activities.

Victor But did not answer the Interfax reporter’s question about his future plans when he arrived at the airport. However, there seem to be hopes for the man.

Representative of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky said that the freed But would soon receive an invitation to a special session of the Duma’s International Affairs Committee.

In addition, the Liberal Democratic Party, which Slutski represents, announced A cup according to that if But wants to join the party after his return, the application will be carefully reviewed.

Kremlin reminded on Friday that the exchange of prisoners means an improvement in the relations between the countries. Russia and the United States have emphasized that it was only a prisoner exchange, and no other negotiations have taken place in connection with the matter.

But has not admitted his guilt: he has said that he was conducting a legitimate business in the field of international air transport.