The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, quoted by the Russian press, said on Wednesday, August 23, that a plane crashed on Wednesday, August 23, in the Tver region with several people on board. The passenger list would include the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the state news agency Tass. However, the Government of Vladimir Putin has not confirmed if indeed the man, who led an uprising against the Kremlin’s military leadership last June, was in the damaged device.

The Russian authorities are investigating the accident involving an aircraft in which the head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would have been on board.

The events would have taken place in the Tver region, in the northwest of the country, and according to the state agency RIA eight bodies were found at the scene of the accident.

Previously, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement that 10 people were on board the private plane, which was traveling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg.

State news agencies RIA and Tass reported that Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, no official information has yet been issued to confirm whether the leader of the mercenaries was in fact in the damaged device.

“An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred this afternoon in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin was on this list,” the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said. quoted by the Russian news agency Tass.

Prigozhin’s last known public appearance was on Monday, August 21, through a recorded video, in which he assured that he was in Africa and in which he suggested that he was there to make Russia even greater. “in all the continents, and Africa even more free”.

Wagner’s boss led an unprecedented rebellion against the Russian military leadership last June, in which he threatened to march on Moscow and demanded the heads of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and senior military commanders.

The uprising, which was aborted hours later, began after Prigozhin accused Russian troops of shelling his men’s camps and causing dozens of deaths.

News in development

With Reuters and local media