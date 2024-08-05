Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Russia | A pianist on hunger strike died in prison in Russia

August 5, 2024
Russia | A pianist on hunger strike died in prison in Russia
A concert pianist had been arrested on charges of inciting terrorism after distributing anti-war material.

On hunger strike was a Russian concert pianist and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in prison in Russia, says Reuters.

A Russian news website reported the death on Friday, and Kushnir’s mother confirmed it to the independent Russian media outlet Mediazona on Monday. Irina Levina.

According to Levina, he had been told by the Russian security service that Kushnir died in pretrial detention on July 28. It is not known how long Kushnir was on hunger strike.

In May A Telegram account linked to Russia’s security services reported that Kushnir had been arrested and charged with inciting terrorism. The arrest came after Kushnir had shared anti-war material online.

Spokesperson for foreign affairs of the European Commission Peter Stano comment about the death note in the message service X, stating that what happened is a shocking reminder of the Kremlin’s continuous oppression.

