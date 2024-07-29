Russia | A passenger train collided with a truck: At least 20 people were injured

Russia|A total of eight carriages derailed after a train collided with a truck in the Volgograd region.

Passenger train derailed in Russia in the Volgograd region, Russian news agencies say Ria and Tass. According to Tassi, at least 20 people have been injured.

At least five of the injured have been taken to the hospital, Ria says.

The accident happened between Gremyachaya and Kotelnikovo, when the train collided with a truck. A total of eight wagons derailed in the accident.

Based on initial information, the news agency Interfax reported that up to 100 people were injured in the accident.

According to preliminary information, “the driver made an emergency brake because of a truck that entered the intersection at a prohibited traffic light,” reports Interfax.

According to Tassi, there were more than 800 passengers on the train at the time of the accident. Russian Railways confirmed the incident.