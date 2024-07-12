Russia | A passenger plane on a test flight crashed, three people died

Russia|According to Tassi, the Suhoi Superjet 100 plane is owned by the natural gas and oil group Gazprom.

in Russia a passenger plane that was on a test flight after scheduled maintenance has crashed in a wooded area near Moscow. According to preliminary information, all three members of the plane’s crew who were on the test flight died, among other things, a Russian news agency reported Tass.

The plane is said to have been on its way from the aircraft factory near the city of Lukhovitsy to the Vnukovo airport, which is located thirty kilometers southwest of the center of Moscow.

According to Tass, the plane’s crew had time to send an emergency call before the connection with the plane was lost four minutes after takeoff. At the time, the plane was flying at an altitude of 900 meters. It reportedly exploded and caught fire when it hit the ground.

The machine was completed in 2014.

Russia has been developing the twin-engine short-haul Sukhoi Superjet for some time to replace aircraft manufactured in Western countries, says BBC.

Friday’s accident was the third accident that happened to a Suhoi Superjet 100 plane since 2012.