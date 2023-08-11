Russia | A new nighttime fire near the airport in Moscow

A warehouse building was destroyed in a nighttime fire on the western edge of Moscow, north of Vnukovo International Airport.

Two thousand square meter warehouse was destroyed by fire in the Odintsovo residential area on the western edge of Moscow on the night before Friday. Firefighters were able to contain the explosive fire at midnight, reports the news agency Tass.

The burned warehouse was located north of Vnukovo International Airport.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan reported on Thursday that Moscow’s air defense had repelled two drones in the same area the night before Thursday. At that time, Vnukovo airport was closed for two and a half hours.

This time, the authorities did not report about the drones, and there was no information about the cancellations of Vnukovo’s flights. The fire was already the third fire that broke out in the Moscow region in consecutive nights, the cause of which is unclear. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the drone attacks in Moscow and the Moscow region, which have been carried out in three weeks in total thirteen.

Friday the night before yesterday’s fire raised a column of smoke that could be seen several kilometers away, the Moscow Telegram channels say. According to some reports, the smoke was accompanied by the smell of burnt rubber. Telegram channel Bazan the building that burned down was a beer warehouse.

Vnukovo airport is also called “Putin’s field” because of the Russian president Vladimir Putin and passenger planes used by other government officials stay there.

The Odintsovo area is a prestigious residential area despite its proximity to the field. The Novo Ogaryovo Residence of the President of Russia is located more than ten kilometers as the crow flies from the scene of the fire.