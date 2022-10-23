Russia | A military plane crashed into a residential building in Russia again

Two pilots reportedly died in the crash in Irkutsk. This is the second time in less than a week that a Russian plane crashes into a residential building in Russia.

Russian a military plane crashed into a residential building in Irkutsk, Siberia on Sunday.

Governor of Irkutsk Igor Kobzev said the messaging service Telegram that the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city, reports news agency Reuters.

Russian Interfax news agency according to that it would have been a Su-30 model plane on a test flight. A fire broke out at the scene of the collision.

Reuters says two pilots died in the crash, according to Interfax. Possible civilian casualties have not been reported.

At issue it is the second time in less than a week that a Russian plane crashes into a residential building in Russia.

On Monday, an Su-34 fighter-bomber fell on a nine-story residential building in the city of Yeisk in southwestern Russia on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov. At least 13 people were said to have died in the incident.