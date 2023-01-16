Russia | A man who defected to Norway has claimed to have witnessed how Wagner executes deserters

Andrei Medvedev told about his escape from Russia in a video interview published by Gulagu.net on Sunday.

In the morning on Friday, a young Russian man appeared in the small village of Skrøytnes, or Roskaniemi, on the banks of the Paatsjoki. He knocked on the door of a house and asked to report to the police.

The opposite bank of Paatsjoki belongs to Russia. According to the residents of Skrøytnes, a lot of movement, snowmobiles and searchlights were visible on the Russian side that same night.

On Friday, the man was flown to Oslo, where he is being held in custody. He says his name is Andrey Medvedev and having fought in the ranks of the notorious Russian Wagner company in Ukraine.

In Norway, Medvedev is suspected of crossing the border illegally. He has applied for asylum in the country.

According to his Norwegian lawyer, the man is ready to testify about war crimes, but he himself is not suspected of them.

“The main focus is probably on what knowledge he has,” the lawyer Brynjulf ​​Risnes said For Aftenposten.

According to Risnes, her main man has been living under stress for months and now he needs to calm down.

Norway’s border commissioner has said that he met his Russian colleague about the incident. Russia has not demanded the man’s extradition.

in Paris active Russian human rights activist Vladimir Osetshkin and his organization Gulagu.net has confirmed that it is Andrei Medvedev who served in Wagner.

Gulagu.net has been trying to help prisoners in Russia for years. However, Osetshkin also used to publish anonymous revelations and speculations.

According to Osetshkin before moving to Norway, Medvedev would have twice planned to escape to Finland, but after getting close to the border, he would have changed his mind and returned to central Russia.

On Sunday Gulagu.net published the man video interviewin which he tells about his escape in Russia.

Medvedev says that he went to the border on foot from the mining town of Nickel.

He says that he went through two Russian barbed wire fences so that his clothes were torn. The pictures he sent from Norway show scars on his body.

Medvedev says he was chased by Russian border guards.

“I heard the sound of dogs and saw people running after me 150 meters away. I started running forward. I heard two shots. Bullets literally whizzed past me. I threw my phone in the woods. I ran, ran and ran,” he says in the video.

According to him, the pursuers let a dog go after him, but it got caught on something.

Medvedev says that he went to cross the Paatsjoki, even though its ice seemed thin and sagged. There was water on the ice.

“Maybe they were afraid to come onto the ice after me,” he speculates in the video.

Paatsjoki is about a kilometer wide at Skrøytnes.

Dramatic the escape is not the first time that Andrei Medvedev has been heard about.

He came to the public through Gulagu.net already in December, when he said in a video that he had witnessed the executions carried out by the Wagner group in Ukraine.

At the time, Medvedev was written about by a Russian investigative journalism site that was considered reliable Insider.

Medvedev said that he commanded a group of 15 fighters in Wagner that participated in the battles of Bahmut.

He says that he signed a four-month contract with the company in July.

According to Medvedev, the situation in Wagner changed in August, when groups of prisoners began to be sent as fighters.

“At the same time, the attitude towards fighters changed. They were no longer considered human, but were thrown into rifle and tank fire like a meat grinder,” says Medvedev in his December video.

According to Medvedev, the company’s losses were high, 15–20 prisoner fighters per day. According to him, Wagner did not pay the promised money to the relatives of the dead mercenaries, but they were buried on the Ukrainian side and reported missing.

Medvedev has not told about the war crimes that Wagner has committed against the Ukrainians, but about how the company has executed its own.

In Insider, Medvedev says that he knows of ten such cases. The executed have refused to participate in the fighting.

In one case, wounded fighters tried to escape from the hospital.

“They were arrested [Venäjän] at the border. A MED team arrived and shot them.”

According to Medvedev, MED is a separate unit of Wagner’s security department.

In another case, ten Wagner fighters were brought to the base for execution. The prisoner fighters gathered as a crowd were informed that this is what happens to escapees.

Medvedev himself has said that he was present at several executions, but did not participate in them, but remained on the sidelines. According to his own words, he openly opposed the executions and was tortured for this.

Medvedev’s according to one of the fighters in his group was a prisoner named Yevgeni Nuzhin. However, he says that he found out about the surname only later, because during the war only nicknames are used.

“He came to Ukraine from prison. I personally took him to the positions from which he surrendered to the opposing side. I got injured that day and was taken to the hospital. The next day, Wagner’s security service came to me and started asking me about him.”

Nužin, who was captured by the Ukrainians, gave an interview in which he said he was against the war. However, in a prisoner exchange, Ukraine returned him to the Russians.

In the video that appeared on November 13, Nuž is killed by hitting him on the head with a leka. Leka has become a symbol of the brutality associated with the Wagner company.

Medvedev says that he fled from Wagner in November because the company had begun to force its soldiers to continue their contracts. According to him, his escape caused several arrests in the company’s ranks.

In a recent video, the man says that he thinks it’s a miracle that he wasn’t caught in Russia.

“The threat was that they would catch me and kill me like Nužin. I am very happy to be in Norway.”

Siberian online media Taiga.info has already told Medvedev’s life story before the war.

He was born in the village of Ust-Baktšari, Tomsk region, with 500 inhabitants. He is an orphan who grew up in orphanages.

He has said that he served in the Russian army during the 2014-15 Donbas war near the Ukrainian border.

In 2016, he received a two-year sentence for robbery. According to his own words, he inherited a debt from his friend. In 2017, he received an additional sentence for theft.

Already in prison, Medvedev became an activist who protested his treatment, contacted organizations and tried to help released prisoners get an apartment.

Norwegian the task of the authorities is now to find out what is true in the man’s stories and what he knows about Wagner’s activities.

According to activist Osetshkin, Medvedev’s life is still threatened, because Prigozhin is trying to silence him by any means.

Correction 16.1. 9:35 p.m.: Fixed the map in the story, where Norway’s Skrøytnes was previously incorrectly marked on the Russian side.