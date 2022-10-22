Russia | A man from Lohja met a teenage trocar in Leningrad, whose antics stuck in his mind for decades – Was it a young Vladimir Putin?

Matti Johansson from Lohja is sure that the teenage Vladimir Putin bought a poplin jacket from him in Leningrad more than half a century ago. Could the story hold its own?

Would it could it be putin? That taciturn teenager at the port?

from Lohja Matti Johansson is “110 percent sure” that it is the same person.

Johansson lived in Sweden at the turn of the 1960s and 70s and worked as a bartender on the Svea Line cruise ship Svea Jarl. The passenger ship operates the Helsinki–Stockholm route in summer and the Turku–Stockholm route in autumn and spring.