Jordi Ribera did not want to waste time celebrating the victory against Germany, although he recognized that “in defense and goal a game was played to be happy”, and that according to the coach it had been “a wide and very hard marker”, and he ventured that this afternoon (3:30 p.m., Teledeporte) in the first of the day in Bratislava “is going to be at least as hard.”

Ribera wanted “let the team rest, because in less than 24 hours they have an equally demanding commitment”. Only handball coaches know what two or three hours advantage at half-time means when playing two days in a row, and we are already in the fifth day.

“Russia is a very physical team, which bases all its strength on that characteristic”, assures the Spanish coach, who has passed his first exam without Cañellas and Tarrafeta, and today he awaits the results of the match day tests to dream of continuing to push Spain to the semifinals.

The Russian team is also awaiting the results, which yesterday did not have four of its players against Sweden (two were missing) and conceded his first defeat. His future lies in beating Spain, because the defeat is not definitive, but with 6 points the classification is not easy