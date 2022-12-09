Friday, December 9, 2022
Russia | A large shopping center returns in the Moscow region

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

The fire was reported around six o’clock in the morning local time.

in Russia The shopping center Mega Himki is back in the city of Himki. Russian media, among others, are reporting on the matter TASS and Fontanka.

The fire was reported around six o’clock in the morning local time. So far, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The shopping center Mega Himki is located on the edge of the Moscow region in the city of Himki, which is located about twenty kilometers northwest of the center of Moscow.

The area of ​​the shopping center is approximately 7,000 square meters, Twiittaa Next. Nexta also shared a video of the fire.


