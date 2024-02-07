Russia | A Kremlin representative confirmed that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had interviewed Putin

The interview may be published as early as Thursday.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has met the president of Russia Vladimir Putin and interviewed this.

Peskov told the Russian news agency about it For the cup.

Peskov did not confirm the publication date of the interview, but according to the news agency Reuters, it could be published as early as Thursday. Also a US magazine The Wall Street Journal said that, according to its sources, the interview is likely to be published then.

As a radical Carlson, known as a conservative, is a former Fox News host who now makes his videos for the messaging service X.

Carlson told X about the interview in a video he published on Tuesday.

The situation of press freedom in Russia is very bad. There are also currently two American journalists imprisoned in Russia.