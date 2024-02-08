Friday, February 9, 2024
Russia | A huge fire in Moscow: the roof of an apartment building is on fire, the fire threatens to spread

February 8, 2024
According to the media, the roof of the six-story building has collapsed, and the fire threatens to spread to other buildings and the nearby shopping center.

I live in an apartment building the roof has caught fire in the northern part of Moscow, Russian news agencies say Interfax and Tass. The extent of the fire is currently four thousand square meters. The fire broke out in the night between Thursday and Friday.

According to Tassi, more than 400 people have been evacuated from the building. According to the media, the roof of the six-story building has collapsed, and the fire threatens to spread to other buildings and the nearby shopping center.

Tass describes the fire as the largest residential building fire in the history of modern Moscow.

