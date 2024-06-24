Russia | A high-rise office building caught fire near Moscow, at least two people died

Russia|A criminal investigation has been launched into the fire, and the cause of its ignition is being investigated, says Andrei Vorobjov, governor of the Moscow region.

At least two people died in a fire that broke out in an office building in the town of Fryazino near Moscow on Monday, Russian authorities say, according to the AFP news agency.

In addition, several people are missing after the fire.

“Two men jumped out of the window trying to escape – unfortunately they died,” Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov told.

According to Vorobjov, the eight-story office building is located in an office center where about 30 companies rent. Frjazino is located 42 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

“There are also oxygen cylinders in the building that exploded. The explosions caused the floor structures to collapse,” the governor continued.

The video taken from the scene of the fire shows smoke and flames rising from the top three floors of the building.

Fire spread over an area of ​​approximately 5,000 square meters, according to the rescue service.

Violent fires are common in Russia, as the country’s safety standards are lax, and old buildings often lack both fire alarms and fire-fighting equipment.

According to Governor Vorobyov, a criminal investigation has been launched into the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.