Sunday, September 1, 2024
Russia | A helicopter that disappeared in the Far East of Russia crashed, all on board are believed to have died

September 1, 2024
Russia | A helicopter that disappeared in the Far East of Russia crashed, all on board are believed to have died
According to the news agency Interfax, 17 bodies have been found after the accident.

Russian In the Far East yesterday lost the helicopter crashed and was destroyed, says the Russian state news agency Tass. According to Tassi, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the remains of the helicopter were found near its last point of contact.

News agency Interfax 17 bodies have been found after the accident. Although not everyone in the helicopter has been found yet, no one is believed to have survived.

There were a total of 22 people in the helicopter that disappeared on the Kamtshatka peninsula. Of those involved, 19 were passengers, most of them tourists. The other three were the crew of the Mi-8 helicopter.

